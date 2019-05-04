Former First Lady Laura Bush to Serve as Keynote Speaker at 2019 Leave a Legacy Dinner

Former First Lady Laura Bush will be the keynote speaker at the Leave a Legacy Dinner, presented by Ben E. Keith Company Foundation and benefitting Magdalen House.

The dinner, which will be held Oct. 3 at The Hall on Dragon in the Dallas Design District, will celebrate life, recovery, and freedom from alcoholism for both women and their families in North Texas.

There are an estimated 251,364 alcohol-dependent women in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex alone, and detox is expensive and limited with only a handful of low-cost options available to women in the DFW area.

The Magdalen House is the first and continues to be the only one of its kind in the area to offer a continuum of care available to any alcoholic women at in any stage of her recovery, at absolutely no-cost.

Bush is an advocate for women’s rights and a leading voice for promoting human rights across the globe. She has dedicated herself to advancing education and promoting the well-being of women and families worldwide.

Today, Bush serves as the Chair for the Bush Institute’s Women’s Initiative, guiding the Institute’s programs to advance economic opportunity, good health and human freedom for women and girls around the world.

“Alcoholism is a silent, unmet need creating ongoing struggles for thousands of women right here in Dallas,” said Lisa Kroencke, executive director of The Magdalen House. “Having Mrs. Laura Bush at our 2019 Leave a Legacy Dinner is an honor; her transparency and willingness to be open and vulnerable, sharing her struggles, aligns exactly with our mission for the women who seek our help. Together, we can help save the lives of thousands of women and their families, right here in Dallas – Fort Worth community.”

Kathi Shuford will chair the event,

“We believe that helping others builds a bridge of service and support, and we invite the entire Dallas Community to join us in giving hope to all who suffer,” Shuford said.

The Leave a Legacy Dinner is an annual fundraiser that allows The Magdalen House to provide no-cost, peer-implemented programming that gives alcoholic women the opportunity to obtain long-term sobriety and a renewed quality of life, at any stage of her recovery.

The Magdalen House now also strives to reduce the stigma on alcoholism by educating the Dallas community on a solution to permanent recovery. Previous speakers include Elizabeth Vargas, award-winning news anchor and correspondent, and Sarah Hepola, author of the New York Times bestseller Blackout.

Tables and sponsorships are now available online (click here) or by contacting Kate Richter at [email protected] or 214-764-0793.