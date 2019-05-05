Ellis Wins Race For Place 4 on HPISD Board

A hotly contested race for Place 4 on the Highland Park ISD School Board came to a close Saturday night, with Jae Ellis the new face elected.

In the only race with multiple candidates, Ellis defeated Phillip Philbin and Renee Arumugam Bottoms, with results becoming final late Saturday night.

Ellis received 66 percent of the votes, or 2,269. Philbin received 1,092 votes, or 32 percent. Bottoms received 63 votes.

“Jae deserves the win,” Bottoms said. “He worked really hard for the position and will make a great board member.”

Incumbent Kelly Walker ran unopposed for Place 3 reelection and received 2,601 votes. In Place 5, incumbent Edward Herring ran unopposed and received 2,666 votes.

