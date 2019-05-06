Broadway Revival ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ Coming to Dallas

Broadway’s favorite musical; entirely fresh, funny, and gorgeous; electrifying, superb; and magnificent are just a few ways critics have raved about the Broadway revival of “Fiddler on the Roof.”

The hit will enchant Dallasites at the historic Music Hall at Fair Park this August 7 through 18.

Single tickets for “Fiddler on the Roof” are now on sale at DallasSummerMusicals.org, with prices starting at $20 (subject to change).

Tickets can also be purchased in-person at the Music Hall at Fair Park Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A beloved theatrical classic from Tony Award-winner Joseph Stein, and Pulitzer Prize- winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, “Fiddler on the Roof” is directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher (South Pacific, The King and I); choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter; inspired by the original choreography of Jerome Robbins; and has musical direction by Ted Sperling.

“Fiddler on the Roof” is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love, and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including “To Life (L’Chaim!),” “If I Were A Rich Man,” “Sunrise Sunset,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” and “Tradition.”

The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which opened in 1964, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe.

The cast of Fiddler on the Roof is led by Israeli theatre, film and TV star, Yehezkel Lazarov in the lead role of Tevye.