Dallas Eats: From WTF Tacos to Free Hummus

Free hummus, vegan drinks, and six-course dinners with a lineup of noteworthy chefs make May a fantastic reason to go out to eat. Here are a few specials we recommend trying.

Alamo Club

1919 Greenville Ave.

The upscale neighborhood restaurant and bar serving American classics is now giving us another reason to visit Lowest Greenville for brunch. The brunch menu features a wide array of cocktails; brunch appetizers include Queso Riva, Pink Dip, Artichoke Spin Dip, Shells + Cheddar and Crispy Chicken; and entrees include Diner French Toast, Skillet, Bacon Cheddar Burger, Omelet, Breakfast Tacos, Wedge Salad, and San Antonio Chicken Caesar. The eatery also has a new outdoor patio. Weekend brunch is available Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Bullion

400 S. Record St.

This highly acclaimed downtown restaurant will feature dishes from six prominent chefs from around the country. The six-course dinner on June 2 will feature notable guest chefs including Bruno Davaillon, Ricardo “Ricchi” Sanchez, Mathew Peters, Gavin Kaysen, Nancy Silverton, and Junior Borges. All proceeds from the dinner will support The Ment’or BKB Foundation and their efforts in supporting Team USA leading up to Bocuse d’Or 2021 with intensive training, compensation and relocation costs to Napa, California. Tickets are $250 and must be purchased in advance online on Exploretock.com/bullion.

Gather Kitchen

Preston Center/Downtown

Typically, a new menu with items like a crepe taco and a beef burger stuffed with sweet potato french fries right before swimsuit season might make a Dallasite shudder. But, with healthy and wholesome ingredients, Gather Kitchen gives its guests and their waistlines no reason to fear with new breakfast and lunch menus. To celebrate the new menus’ Launch Week (May 6-10), Gather Kitchen will be doing a full range of giveaways, from a free menu item to free lunch for a whole month, on their Instagram account (@gatherkitchen).

Luna Grill

The Hill

Luna Grill is offering deals and giveaways all May for National Mediterranean Diet Month (click here for more info on the trip giveaway). On May 13, guests will receive a complimentary small plate for two featuring a mix of traditional and spicy organic hummus varieties, topped with fresh basil oil, crispy chickpeas, sumac, and feta, served with carrots and celery. The offer is available from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. at any Luna Grill location. All teachers get 20% off any order with school ID May 6-11.

PopBar

2420 Victory Ave.

It’s getting hot. What better way to cool down than with vegan popSorbetto; flavors include Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Blood Orange, Mixed Berry, Pineapple, and more. The Victory Park spot also has dark chocolate vegan dippings and toppings sprinkles, crushed hazelnuts, almonds, pistachios, and coconut.

Smoothie King opened a new Park Cities location at 6501 Hillcrest Ave. on April 25. The new store is located near SMU’s campus.

Starbucks put a vegan drink on its permanent menu; the Dragon Drink, a fruity and refreshing combination of real fruit juice with sweet mango and Dragonfruit flavors, with ice and diced dragonfruit combined with creamy coconut milk.

Tricky Fish Cajun

Preston Hollow Village

A sibling of Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe, this new concept restaurant with a stronger emphasis on seafood is set to open this Fall. The menu includes gumbo, oysters, oyster shooters, calamari, peel & eat shrimp, sweet Thai wings, blue cheese potato chips, and fried green tomatoes.

Velvet Taco

3012 N. Henderson Ave.

The edgy, Dallas-based, counter-service restaurant known for tacos inspired by unexpected flavors, has released its latest line up of 2019 Weekly Taco Features. With a chef-driven menu and scratch-made everything, including corn tortillas, Angus brisket, all sauces and more, the eatery serves the most innovative toppings ever found on a tortilla. Starting May 8 through 14, Grilled Salmon Baja will be on the menu. The WTF taco is filled with marinated grilled salmon, house shred, citrus lime crema, pickled Fresnos, roasted corn pico, avocado cream, and micro cilantro on a housemade hibiscus tortilla, Also this month, Lamb Shakshuka (May 15-21), Chicken Fried Oyster (May 22-28); and BBQ Ranch Pork (May 29-June 4).

Water Grill

1920 McKinney Ave.

The Uptown restaurant is playing a role in the long-term vitality of seafood, reducing waste by utilizing every part of the fish in a variety of dishes that rotate on Water Grill’s menu—including the Tempura Fried Halibut Cheek Salad with arugula, fuji apples, and grain mustard aioli; the Roasted Halibut Tail served with roasted tomato salsa, pickled mango, and soft corn tortillas; and the Marinated Halibut Collar with braised vegetables and red miso, to name a few. The Wild Alaskan Halibut is flown in fresh to the Dallas restaurant from one of the most well-managed fisheries in the world.