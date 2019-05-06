HP Rolls Past Kimball in Playoff Opener

After back-to-back shutouts of Kimball in the first round, Highland Park advances to play Lovejoy in a best-of-three series this weekend at the home of the Texas Rangers. (Photo: Chris McGathey)

Highland Park easily cleared the first hurdle in the Class 5A Region II playoffs against Kimball over the weekend. Now the competition level will rise.

The Scots swept the Knights in two abbreviated games by scores of 10-0 and 11-0, and will next face Lovejoy in the area round. HP has won five straight games, and 13 of its last 14.

That best-of-three series will take place at Globe Life Park in Arlington, beginning with Game 1 at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The second game will start at 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by a third game, if necessary.

The Leopards (23-9) tied for the District 10-5A title during the regular season, and swept Frisco Reedy in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

The Scots (24-11) are a perfect 10-0 against Dallas ISD opponents this season and have outscored their foes by a combined margin of 124-4 in those games. In the series opener against Kimball on Thursday, Patrick Shearer threw a five-inning no-hitter for HP.