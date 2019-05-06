Scots Qualify for State Tourney Again

Thomas Mencke and Highland Park tied a season high with 18 goals during a playoff win over Kingwood on Sunday. The Scots will face Austin Westlake in the state semifinals. (File photo: Chris McGathey)

Highland Park will carry plenty of momentum into the Texas High School Lacrosse League state tournament.

The Scots cruised past Kingwood 18-3 on Sunday in a Super Regional game in Georgetown for their sixth consecutive victory, clinching an eighth straight trip to state.

Next up, HP will face Austin Westlake in the state semifinals at 4 p.m. Saturday in McKinney, with the winner facing either ESD or Jesuit on Sunday for the championship.

The Chaparrals handed the Scots (13-4) one of their worst losses of the season on March 23 in Austin, when they defeated HP 14-6. The last time the teams met in the state tournament, the Scots won an 11-10 semifinal thriller in 2016.

Makay Hansen led HP with four goals in Sunday’s victory, followed by three goals apiece from Thomas Mencke, Pete Sitton, and Trystan Uphoff.