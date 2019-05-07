Polished Southern Seafood Coming to Preston Hollow

The sibling of Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe, the Addison-based restaurant chain that specializes in Cajun food, is setting up shop at Preston Hollow Village.

Tricky Fish Cajun will continue its Cajun-inspired cuisine lineage with an extra emphasis on polished Southern seafood – culinary ideas that would have never worked at Razzoo’s.

Spoiler alert: fried food doesn’t have prime real estate on the menu.

The menu includes just about anything you would expect from a Cajun seafood restaurant: gumbo, oysters, oyster shooters, calamari, peel & eat shrimp, sweet Thai wings, blue cheese potato chips, and fried green tomatoes.

The difference is that it’s prepared with fewer ingredients, allowing the bold flavors to shine.

According to a previous release, “Tricky Fish, the idea for it anyway, was born along Chinquapin Reef in East Matagorda Bay. And on the water off Port A and near the barrier islands south of Cocodrie, LA. Days spent on the water and evenings spent with good friends, a cold beer and amazing food. “

The restaurant opened its first outpost in 2017 in the CityLine development in Richardson, followed by another in Fort Worth’s Waterside last year.

Razzoo’s CEO Jeff Powell said in a statement that Dallas has been on their to-do list – Preston Hollow Village was the perfect partner for the company’s continued growth.

Menu items that caught our attention include Blue Cheese Chips off the starter menu; the dried cranberry, spiced pecans, and blue cheese Darn Good Salad (for our healthy friends); and the entire fresh seafood menu.

The brunch menu reads just as impressively with mouthwatering offerings like and Andouille breakfast hash and eggs and bananas foster Monkey Bread – to name a couple of items. (Click here to read the whole menu)

The spacious 4,000-square-foot location, 7825 Firefall Way, will sport 120 seats, plus another 40 on a spacious patio, and is expected to open this Fall.