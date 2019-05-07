Presale Tickets for DSO’s Movies in Concert Now Available

What could be better than rewatching some movie favorites like Star Wars Episode V or Harry Potter and the Sorcerers Stone? Watching them in concert, of course.

Movies in Concert have been among the most popular programs in recent seasons at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra bringing new people to the Meyerson to experience a symphony orchestra performance.

The combination of live music and hit film makes for an unforgettable evening for all ages. This season, the DSO will present four epic films that are known for their memorable music and have a treasured place in fans’ hearts.

Films include Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back; Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas; Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone; and Coco.

For tickets, click here.

Also, concert tickets are on sale now for the DSO Gala, a one-night event supporting the DSO’s community and education programs.

Grammy Award-winner and world-renowned violinist Joshua Bell will join the Dallas Symphony Orchestra for the 2019 Gala Concert and After Party on Sept. 28. Click here for tickets.