Get Summer Ready Skin

Summer is the season to scale back on makeup, but skin hiccups might make that a challenge for some Dallasites.

Face Haus, the first-ever open-concept facial bar which recently opened in Preston Royal Village has unveiled the latest addition to its facial menu: World of Difference.

“I like to say that World of Difference could actually turn a raisin back into a grape. That’s how renewed one’s skin is when it’s done,” said Ann Marie Cilmi, VP of Education andInnovation at Face Haus. “We created this new service because many of our regular guests have been adding these four boosts in particular to their facial. In keeping with our ‘facials for the people’ mission we are giving the people what they want.”

The facial is designed to tackle a universe of skin care issues such as fine lines and wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, loss of elasticity and volume, dullness, and dehydration.

I recently stopped in to test out the brightening, smoothing and firming facial, and I’ll let my credit card receipts for the three future treatments I purchased speak on how much I loved the experience. But, if you need actual words, I walked in there with skin so dry that no matter how I applied my makeup it looked caked on and just nasty. I walked out glowing and have had the smoothest applications since).

The World of Difference facial is a powerhouse. And for $145 it packs a serious punch with four of Face Haus’s most popular facial boosts included.

The way Face Haus works is that it has a signature facial and a bunch of add ons that range from lip treatments to microdermabrasion.

The World of Difference facial, 55 minutes, includes Universal A-peel (a skin-smoothing peel), Power to the Pores (extractions), Beam Me Up (LED light therapy) and Necks Generation – with potent levels of Vitamin C, marine algae, and a mineral complex that restores skin’s radiance and resiliency.

My favorite part of the facial (if you twisted my arm and forced me to name just one thing) would be the LED light therapy.

The therapy is targeted for those who have a loss of firmness and elasticity in the face, as well as acne. A combo LED light panel uses red light to reduce inflammation, amber light to promote collagen production, and blue light to kill acne-causing bacteria.

After 20 minutes under the powerful lights, I felt like I spent the day at the beach and drove home with better skin.

That “turn a raisin back into a grape” thing is 100 percent true.

I can’t wait to see what my skin looks like after facial no. 2.