HP Students Making Football Dreams Come True

It’s become known as “a game that is GAME-CHANGER!”

Mom, Gini Florer said her son is looking forward to scoring a touchdown at Highlander Stadium so that he can hear his name called over the loudspeaker and have his friends cheer for him.

Highland Park students are making such dreams come true by helping students with disabilities become football champions during the 3rd Annual HP Buddy Bowl.

The event starts at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, May 11, at Highlander Stadium.

“When we first began talking about this event more than three years ago, we had no idea what it would become,” said organizer Ginger Schager. “The outpouring of endless support from this community touches me beyond words. And, the joy we experience seeing these athletes on that field makes this one of the greatest days of the year for all of us.”

Athlete participants with disabilities will each be paired with a student from the Class of 2021. The sophomores hope to have a packed crowd that is ready to cheer and provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these athletes putting them on the field – in a place they rarely get to be.

“The buddy bowl is something I really look forward to every year,” said HP class of 2021 volunteer Sam Morse. “It’s a special time for our football team to come together and support some of the greatest superstars in our community.“

“I love seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces when they get to do something as simple as playing football,” added HP class of 2021 volunteer Brayden Schager. “It’s something we get to do every day but it makes their year.”

If you are interested in signing up your student with disabilities to participate in this game, register at hpbuddybowl.com. The game is open to athletes with special needs of all ages from all North Texas school districts.

Please invite anyone who would enjoy being part of this event. There will be food, fun, ice cream, cheerleaders and football!