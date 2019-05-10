GALLERY: The Dallas Alumnae Club of Pi Beta Phi

On April 16, The Dallas Alumnae Club of Pi Beta Phi hosted a sold-out Style Show & Luncheon at Brook Hollow Golf Club benefiting local charities focused on literacy.

The long-standing tradition of the Dallas Pi Phis is held every two years, with this year’s HALOS theme embracing the values of sisterhood and philanthropy. The four chairs, Elizabeth Conroy, Brittany Graft, Cindy Harlan and Laura Kellogg, spoke on the angelic event and how it was able to Help Advance Literacy Organizations’ Success.

The ladies of Pi Beta Phi were proud to recognize Tricia Smith Beall, Marilyn Mueller Smith and Eileen Ruebel Nash as Honorary Chairs of this year’s Style Show & Luncheon. These honorees exemplify the mission of Pi Beta Phi: promoting friendship, developing women, cultivating leadership and enriching lives.

(Photos by Melissa Macatee)