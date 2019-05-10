Luxurious Senior Living Lands Stephan Pyles

The plush tower of Dallas’ first and only luxury high-rise senior living tower is bringing true pampering to retirement: a movie theater, spa, salon, and a fitness center with ties to The Cooper Institute.

The $140 million community opening late summer in North Dallas will have one more perk to add to its menu: Restaurateur Stephan Pyles.

Ventana by Buckner announced this week that Pyles (Flora Street Cafe, Stampede 66) will develop dining and drink concept establishments for the community that include a 44-seat fine dining steakhouse; a casual bistro that will rotate Mediterranean fare; a cafe with power bowls, protein shakes; and grab ‘n’ go items – maybe a stirfry station; a sky lounge with craft cocktails and a 12-story view; and a coffee shop.

The agreement marks the first time Pyles will lend his brand and expertise to a senior living community.

“I’ve done lots of consultancies, lots of license agreements, and I’ve worked with a lot of people from airlines, to museums, to hotels. This one is unique because I see my base,” Pyles said. It’s my folks that I’ve seen. I’ve been in the restaurant business for four decades and so it’s the people that I know. It really feels like it’s an opportunity for me to bring my food to them instead of them coming to me.”

Per the licensing agreement, Pyles will devise and develop the five food and beverage concepts exclusive to Ventana. Collaborating with a nutritionist, he will craft breakfast, lunch, dinner, and specialty drink menus that cater to the health needs of senior adults while also providing the acclaimed dining experience Pyles’ legacy is built around.

Pyles will also help locate, hire and train an Executive Chef and General Manager and work with his team to open and oversee all five concept establishments.

“I want Ventana’s members to know that they’re in for a great experience when it comes to dining,” Pyles said. “It’s not going to just be food for sustenance. It’s going to be an experience. I want to deliver a restaurant-quality experience at Ventana, so they’re going to have choices.”

Rick Pruett, Ventana by Buckner executive director, said the idea to bring fine dining to the community is quite simple: food and dining rank highest among senior living residents.

“The age group has spoken with dining as a key priority, Pruett said. “Every aspect of Ventana has elevated what our members should expect from luxury senior living, from our amenities and health services to our restaurants.

“Stephan Pyles has already created an unrivaled legacy in the world of American cuisine, but his work with Ventana will offer him the chance to explore new territory with his creations while establishing himself at the forefront of fine dining for senior adults.”

Ventana by Buckner is Dallas’ first and only luxury high-rise Life Care community. Its adjacent 12-story towers will house 189 independent apartment homes, ranging from one to three bedrooms.

Ventana by Buckner will be located at 8401 N. Central Expressway.

Eighty percent of the living community is already pre-sold and move-ins will begin in mid to late August.