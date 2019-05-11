DUC Qualifies 3 Boats for Nationals

Dallas United Crew wrapped up its spring regatta season in grand fashion at the USRowing Central Regional Championships in Oklahoma City. Three boats and 23 athletes qualified for the upcoming USRowing Youth National Championship in June in Sarasota, Florida.

Nine crews, comprising 68 athletes, won medals, with two crews defending their regional championship titles. Plus, DUC earned four more silver medals and three bronze medals.

“We’re excited to be sending crews to nationals for the fifth straight year,” said DUC program director Steve Perry. “After months of training, it comes down to this one event. Each race lasts between six-and-a-half to seven-and-a-half minutes. With teamwork and commitment, we had two crews clinch a repeat as regional champions. We are proud of that accomplishment.”

The Women’s Varsity 8 boat won its third regional title after leading the pack by 18 seconds. The Men’s 4x and Men’s Varsity 8 boats also advanced to nationals. DUC includes several athletes from the Park Cities.