GALLERY: Galleries at DeGolyer

On April 23, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden held a reception for sponsors and special guests to get a sneak peek at the ‘Galleries at DeGolyer,’ a new area of the Artscape festival, before this juried fine art and fine craft show and sale opened over the weekend.

Set up in the historic DeGolyer House, Galleries at DeGolyer is a curated area featuring select works from the following galleries:

• Afterimage Gallery

• Alan Barnes Fine Art

• Dian Malouf

• David Dike Fine Art

• Riddell Rare Maps & Fine Prints

• Southwest Gallery

• Samuel Lynne Gallery featuring J.D. Miller

• Dutch Art Gallery

Artscape featured more than 90 outstanding artists from around the country showcase their art in the garden including 46 new artists showcasing painting, sculpture, photography, jewelry, glass and more.

(Courtesy Dallas Arboretum)