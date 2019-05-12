GALLERY: The Uncommon Dinner

Kyle Shiels invited friends, clients and fellow fashion enthusiasts to Grange Hall to raise a glass to a successful first year of his menswear boutique, Uncommon Man.

The CEO and founder of the luxury atelier celebrated the momentous occasion with a sumptuous five-course dinner and pairing cocktails.

Uncommon Man has set out to dress the Dallas gentleman and we can assure you, these made-to-measure clothes are anything but common. Shiels puts a refreshing spin on a well-dressed gentleman, offering modernized touches and a unique tailoring process.

(Photos by Robert Underwood)