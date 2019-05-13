“Cruel Intentions” Musical Opens May 22

Funny and nostalgia-fueled, Dallasites will have the opportunity to walk down memory lane this May as the cast behind “Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical” take the stage at the Wyly Theatre in the downtown Dallas Arts District.

The production will open May 22 and run through May 26.

Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased online at attpac.org, by phone at 214-880-0202, or in person at the AT&T Performing Arts Center Winspear Opera House box office, 2403 Flora St.

Tickets range from $46 to $76.

Based on the French novel, Les Liasions Dangereuses, and the classic cult film starring Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillipe, and Sarah Michelle Geller, “Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical” pulls you into the manipulative world of Manhattan’s most dangerous liaisons: Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil.

Seduced by revenge and fueled by passion, the two diabolically charming step-siblings place a bet on whether or not Sebastian can deflower their incoming headmaster’s daughter, Annette Hargrove.

As the two set out to destroy the innocent girl — and anyone who gets in their way — they find themselves entangled in a web of secrets, temptation, and the cruelest game of all: love.

The musical will feature favorite throwback hits by artist like Boyz II Men, Christina Aguilera, REM, *NSYNC, and, of course, Britney Spears.