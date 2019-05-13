HP Relay Finishes Fourth at State Meet

Members of Highland Park’s 4×400 relay quartet include, from left, Meredith Sims, Ella Patterson, Maddy Stephens, and Mary Warriner Kemp.

Highland Park’s 4×400 relay quartet was less than a half-second from reaching the podium at the Class 5A state track and field meet on Friday in Austin.

The team consisting of Meredith Sims, Maddy Stephens, Mary Warriner Kemp, and Ella Patterson finished fourth in 3 minutes, 52.14 seconds, just behind the bronze-medal group from McKinney North.

Fort Bend Marshall easily won the final relay of the meet and placed second in the girls team standings behind Lancaster.

In individual races, both Stephens and Patterson were beaten by the same runner — Marble Falls sophomore Bailey Goggans, who set a new meet record in the 800.

Stephens, who won a silver medal behind Goggans in the 800 a year ago, came in seventh on Friday in a time of 2:19.09 in her final race for the Lady Scots, on the same track where she’ll run next year for the University of Texas.

Patterson, also making her second appearance at the state meet, placed eighth in the 400 in 59.69 seconds. HP wound up in 22nd place in the team standings.