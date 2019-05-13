Lala’s Mexican Cafe Celebrates One Year of Health Forward Thinking

In honor of its one-year anniversary, Lala’s Mexican Cafe owner Michelle Mireles hosted a scrumptious celebration at her Preston Center eatery.

The crowd was high in spirits as margaritas were flowing and a mariachi band played.

Nestled in the heart of Preston Center, this oasis of an eatery practically transforms you to the magical streets of Tulum upon opening the doors. The space, designed by artist Leslie Marshall, is dripping with vibrant colors and charm and truly embodies the rich history of Mireles’ Mexican heritage.

Named after her grandmother who was lovingly nicknamed “Lala,” the restaurant is festooned with photos of Lala as well as several other family members.

Offering only the cleanest, freshest, mostly organic ingredients, and, by omitting lard, refined sugar, and Canola oil – something that makes them 100 percent unique – Lala’s is setting a new standard in fast casual dining.

“I was on a mission to get rid of the usual suspects,” shares Mireles. “The not so good for you ingredients affiliated with all types of restaurants.”

Lala’s features plant-based, soy-free vegan offerings, and organic, pasture-raised chicken, eggs, and Texas Grass-fed Beef.

They also boast an entirely separate menu for the vegan patrons.

In fact, most all of the menu items start as traditional Mexican dishes and can be transformed into swoon-worthy grain free and vegan dishes.