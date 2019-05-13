Scots Fall to ESD in State Title Game

ESD broke a fourth-quarter tie and surged past Highland Park 9-6 in the Texas High School Lacrosse League state championship game on Sunday in McKinney.

Drew Scott scored twice to lead the Scots, including a tally with 4:02 remaining to pull HP within 7-6, but the Scots didn’t score again. John Beecherl added a goal and an assist for HP.

The loss snapped a season-long seven-game winning streak for the Scots (14-5), who have not won a THSLL Division I crown since 2015. That four-year drought is the longest in program history.

The Eagles (19-3) avenged an 11-9 loss to HP during the regular season. Jack Loftus and Drew Wasserman posted three goals apiece for ESD.

The Scots reached the championship game with a 12-10 victory over Austin Westlake in Saturday’s semifinals. Makay Hansen scored four goals for HP, while Thomas Mencke added three and Scott had two.