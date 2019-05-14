GALLERY: SVP Dallas Celebrates 20th

SVP Dallas held its 20th Anniversary Philanthroparty on April 27 to showcase talents throughout the Dallas community as well as individual partners of SVP Dallas.

SVP Dallas Advisee, Junior Players, was also awarded a check for $5000, to continue their work enhancing the lives of young artists and performers. Their organization strives to encourage intellectual growth, mental well-being and the development of life skills in the youth of North Texas through mentoring, creative expression and participation in dramatic and arts activities.

SVP Dallas is North Texas’ original mentor-driven social innovation fund committed to improving lives and maximizing social impact through thoughtful application of collective resources and expertise.

