Banquet Honors 25 Highland Park YMSL Students

The Park Cities chapter of the Young Men’s Service League held their annual year-end banquet on May 5, honoring 25 graduating seniors at the Royal Oaks Country Club.

Navy Seal Ryan “Birdman” Parrott, the founder of Sons of the Flag and the Bird’s Eye View Project, addressed the boys and left them with valuable life lessons.

YMSL is a mother-son service organization whose mission is to assist, serve, and support those in need in the Park Cities community, as well as developing leadership skills and promoting mother-son relationships. The Park Cities chapter has logged more than 2,700 volunteer hours at the 23 philanthropies they serve.

This chapter is made up of Highland Park High School students in grades nine through 12.