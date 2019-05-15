House of the Month: 3701 Lexington Avenue

Situated on one of Highland Parks’ most desirable streets and designed by David Stocker of SHM Architects, this contemporary stunner nestled on an 89-foot-wide corner lot showcases Lueders limestone and Calacatta gold marble, rift and quarter sawn white oak plank hardwoods, custom steel and glass windows, vaulted Douglas fir plank ceilings, and spectacular chandeliers and lighting.

The home includes sleek and oversized dining and great rooms and a state-of-the-art culinary kitchen with luxury book-matched marble and professional appliances, perfect for creating and entertaining. Also found are a chilled wine room, media room, and exercise room. The luxurious master suite comes with its own office and palatial his and hers Calacatta gold marble baths and a room-sized closet. Other features include an elevator, terrace with a fireplace, a stunning pool, and a three-car garage.

(Photos: Courtesy Allie Beth Allman)