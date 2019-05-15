Lawsuit Brought Against Jewish Community Center

A second lawsuit has been brought against the Aaron Family Jewish Community Center of Dallas on allegations of failure “to protect a 14-year-old girl from sexual abuse by an employee.”

(ABOVE: Randy Lee Adrian worked as a trainer at Aaron Family JCC. Photo by Tim Glaze)

The plaintiff, now an adult, was molested, raped, and threatened “repeatedly” by fitness center employee Randy Lee Adrian beginning in 2014, according to reports. Adrian was sentenced to two years in prison in 2016 and required to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

The mother of the plaintiff initially sued the center, CEO Artie Allen, and the Jewish Community Center Association in 2017, but withdrew the lawsuit to wait on the outcome of another criminal case involving Adrian.

This time, it’s the survivor herself that is suing.

The mother said her daughter complained several times to the center’s staff about a trainer “stalking and harassing her.” Dallas police said the trainer in 2014 began harassing, stalking, threatening, and eventually sexually assaulting a girl at the center.

Adrian asked for the girl’s phone number so he could “text her diet plans and workouts,” police said. He instead began sending her explicit photos.

“With respect to this matter, the JCC acted reasonably. We therefore intend to vigorously contest this matter in court.” -Aaron Family Jewish Community Center officials

The sexual assault started shortly after with Adrian telling her to follow him in her car to locations around North Texas. When they both arrived, he would assault her, then threaten to kidnap her and hurt her family if she told anyone.

The lawsuit states that the “employee stalked, molested, sexually assaulted, threatened, and raped her at the center and off-site repeatedly.”

Other members of the center complained about the employee’s conduct, according to the lawsuit, and nothing was done about his behavior. No investigation was ever launched, according to the lawsuit.

“What happened to our client is appalling, and could have been prevented had the Jewish Community Center not turned a blind eye,” said Charla Aldous, attorney for the victim. “Unfortunately, this is yet another case where a respected organization ignored clear warning signs of a problem and failed to protect children in its care and acknowledge its wrongdoing. Ultimately, this creates an environment that allows predators to thrive.”

The plaintiff also stated she approached the CEO, Allen, about the employee’s behavior. According to the lawsuit, he responded, “It takes two to tango.”

Aldous said there is no record of the center reprimanding or taking any other employment action against Adrian.

“[Adrian] left the JCC’s employ in early 2016,” center officials said in a statement released to the newspaper. “With respect to this matter, the JCC acted reasonably. We, therefore, intend to vigorously contest this matter in court.”

Timeline of Events:

2014

Randy Lee Adrian meets the 14-year-old girl at Aaron Family Jewish Community Center, offers to begin training her, starts sending explicit photos.

Adrian begins sexually assaulting the girl over 10 months into 2015, forces her to follow him in her car to locations around North Texas for sexual encounters.

The girl, other members, complain to center about Adrian.

2016

Adrian is arrested, charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child, and bonds out on $50,000.

He is sentenced to two years in prison and must register as a sex offender for 10 years.

2017

The child’s mother files a lawsuit against Aaron Family Center.

Criminal charges are brought against Adrian in a separate case; mother withdraws lawsuit pending outcome of that case.

2019

The survivor, now an adult, files lawsuit against Aaron Family Center, claims facility “failed to protect a 14-year-old girl from sexual abuse by an employee.”