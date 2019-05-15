Robin Thicke Tickets Go On Sale Friday

Tickets to see five-time Grammy Award nominee Robin Thicke this June at the Annette Strauss Square will go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday (May 17), announced the nonprofit AT&T Performing Arts Center and AEG Presents.

Prices range from $39.75 to $129.75 and can be purchased online at attpac.org, by phone at 214-880-0202, or in person at the AT&T Performing Arts Center Winspear Opera House box office, 2403 Flora St.

Summer Walker, known for her affinity for R&B, soul, pop, and alternative music, will open the show.

Since the launch of his solo career in 2003 after writing for everyone from Christina Aguilera to P!nk, Thicke quietly emerged as one of R&B’s most identifiable talents.

Notching multiple gold and platinum certifications and consecutive Top 5 bows on the Billboard Top 200, he ascended to a commercial and creative high watermark on his 2013 sixth album, “Blurred Lines.”

Between sold out shows, Thicke has collaborated with everyone from Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne to Nas and Kendrick Lamar. In 2019, he embraced newfound strength. Re-energized and inspired, he hit the ground running with a position as a panelist on the hit show The Masked Singer and a bevy of new music ignited by the single “That’s What Love Can Do.”

Walker has also carved out a niche of her own, including her breakout single “CPR” garnering over 55 million streams and follow up single “Girls Need Love” is certified platinum with more than 196 million streams worldwide.