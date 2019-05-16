GALLERY: Supper Club Benefits Dallas Symphony

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League hosted the Southern Savour Supper Club at the magnificent estate home of Amanda and Brint Ryan on April 28.

Event Chair Bettina Hennessy and Co-Chair Renée Querbes Farren created an unforgettable evening for the guests.

Sherwood was the Honorary Chair of the event. Lisa Loy Laughlin is the DSOL President.

Southern Savour Supper Club was a garden party fundraiser that brought together friends and business leaders for an evening with a supper club style gracious and beautiful dinner served family style. The evening included both a live and silent auction, a wine pull and a private musical performance by Suzuki Strings of Dallas and the One O’Clock Lab Band from University of North Texas.

(Photos by Chuck Clark)