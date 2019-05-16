Thursday, May 16, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People

Schools 

Two Substitutes Banned From HPISD Schools

Bianca R. Montes 0 Comments , , , , ,

Highland Park ISD officials said two substitute teachers will no longer be allowed to work at the school district following two separate incidents at the high school.

“A student used his cellphone to record one substitute teacher viewing inappropriate yet legal material on his computer,” said Jon Dahlander, HPISD chief of staff and director of communication. “Another substitute, on his first day at work, was removed from campus regarding concerns for his own well being.”

Internet rumors were abuzz today about the substitute teachers being arrested at Highland Park High School, however, Dahlander confirmed that neither teacher was arrested.

Another rumor claimed one of the substitutes was using “drugs in the bathroom.”

Dahlander said that neither of the substitutes were removed for involvement with drugs, nor did it appear that either was under the influence.

“We appreciate the students and professionals who brought these concerns to our attention so that appropriate action could be taken,” he said. “Neither individual will be allowed to substitute again in HPISD.”

Bianca R. Montes

Bianca Montes is the managing editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People. She curates special sections for People Newspapers like the fall and spring society special sections and 20 Under 40, as well as Faith and Living Well print content, daily web posts, and social media. With a strong background in community journalism, she believes that a city’s arts and entertainment scene is one that should be loved and supported. From luncheons to galas to museum openings and on and off-Broadway revivals, you can find her out and about on Instagram at Bianca_TBD. She also can be reached at [email protected]

You May Also Like

HP Students Nab Prize for Leukemia Research

Todd Jorgenson 0

HPISD STEAM Instructional Coach named Director of Moody Advanced Professional Studies

William Legrone 0

Music Teacher on The ‘Rise’ With New Album

Jordan Kiefer 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *