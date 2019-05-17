Dallas Eats: Spring/Summer Pairing Not to Miss

With spring in the air and summer tapping us on the shoulders, we have a lot of culinary news to share this week. Highlights range from a celebrity-endorsed infant and toddler meal delivery launching in the area next week to a wide selection of seasonal bites and drinks landing on some of our favorite menus. Share your food news with us by emailing us (click here).

18th & Vine BBQ

4100 Maple Ave.

Dallas weather may be all over the map this time of year, but the Kansas City barbecue at this eatery is focusing on Spring flavors. The unexpected take of classics includes a selection of new lunch items including 12-Hour Brisket Tacos with onions, queso fresco, cilantro, and salsas and The Holiday, a smoked chicken salad sandwich with okra sauce. At lunch and dinner, new dishes include Burnt Ends Shepard’s Pie with green peas, carrots, and BBQ mashed potatoes; Smoked Pepperoni Flatbread, Pit Boss Salad made with turkey, almonds, avocado, corn, croutons, dates, and goat cheese; and to top it off with a scrumptious dessert, Banana Pudding.

Cannon’s Corner

1314 W. Davis St.

Owner, Alan Kearney brings his authentic Irish background to his latest concept in one of the oldest, most historic buildings in the quaint and thriving community of Oak Cliff. The new eatery showcases traditional Irish culture through a thoughtful food and beverage program, including the largest selection of Irish beers with more than 25 on tap, 200 Irish whiskey and scotches, and Happy Hour Monday- Friday 4-7 p.m. Open for lunch, dinner, weekend brunch, and late-night every night, the new restaurant and bar offers a wide range of menu items from hardy starters such as Irish O’s: crispy beer-battered onion rings, Scotch Eggs, and Corned Beef Cabbage and Rolls. Sandwiches and salads include seven burger variations and seven salads, including vegetarian options. Robust entrées are Murphy’s Shepherd’s Pie: lamb, beef, carrots, and mashed potatoes, Howth Beer Battered Fish and Chips; Bangers and Mash, Traditional Corned Beef, Pub Curry, a must-try Traditional Irish Stew and more. All-day breakfast items comprise of Traditional Irish Breakfast – two eggs any style, Irish bacon, sausage, black and white pudding, tomatoes, mushrooms, beans, hash and brown bread, gluten-free avocado toast, a coffee program served all day.

Hero

3090 Olive St.

Currently open for dinner and drinks, Hero is the big sister concept of HG Sply Co and brings the same menu focus of fresh, real food. Located just steps away from the South entrance of American Airlines Center, the massive, open-air restaurant and bar were designed by William Baker of Jones Baker. Curated by culinary director Danyele McPherson, the menu, like HG, will have a continued focus on fresh and natural foods, but with the addition of more starch-based carbohydrates through rice, pasta, and potato based menu options. HERO also houses an 800 square foot Arcade with classic gaming including pinball, NBA Jams, Ms. Pac-Man, Air Hockey, claw games that can be tailored for events, a pool table and more. As if that wasn’t enough, Dallas’ beloved custom t-shirt company, Bullzerk, has an actual store inside the restaurant’s main dining room.

MIXT

2355 Olive St.

A farm-fresh concept known for its salads, grain bowls, and seasonal plates has opened the doors to its first Texas storefront. The eatery serves a variety of signature creations and offers over 72 ingredients to create a seasonal salad or healthy, grilled protein plate. The children’s menu features well-balanced and delicious options — all created as super-charged, mini versions of the best MIXT meals, making it easier than ever to enjoy a tasty meal as a family. As for beverages, MIXT offers organic kombucha, craft brews, and wine on tap as well as housemade lemonades.

Ocean Prime Dallas

2101 Cedar Spring Road

If you missed the May 15 food and wine pairing, don’t worry. On May 22, Ocean prime will also host a second five-course pairing dinner featuring Palmaz Wines. Palmaz Vineyards is a Napa Valley winery primarily dedicated to Cabernet Sauvignon production. The estate is located on what was once the Cedar Knoll Vineyard Company, a pre-prohibition winery founded in 1881 by Henry Hagen, one of the pioneers of wine production in the Napa Valley. To make your reservation, call the restaurant at 214-965-0440. Reservations are subject to availability, and payment is due upon reservation.

Susie Cakes

Preston Center

Seriously, though, Susie Cakes makes some darned good cakes and cookies and now is a great time to treat yourself to the seasonal Berry Vanilla Cake, filled with fresh strawberries, blueberries, and vanilla pudding, or the Blueberry Crumble Pie both of which are seasonal specialties. Celebrating grads? Check out the cupcakes and Sugar Cookie Platter that can be customized with your school’s logo and colors (great for the Baccalaureate luncheons!) Order soon because these are limited editions only available until May 27. Memorial Day is a great time to gather with friends and family to lift up and remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our safety and security. If you’re having a gathering that weekend, Susie Cakes will have patriotic-themed cookies and cupcakes and their whole line up of deliciousness. They’re only available May 24-27, and Susie Cakes closes at 5 p.m. on Memorial Day so order soon.

Tacodeli

The Hill

It’s not too late to indulge in the special of the month; breakfast and lunch. Breakfast is the Jamon Suavecito made with Tender Belly Smoked Ham, Gruyere and Jack Cheese Glaze, Green Onion and Scrambled Pasture-Raised Eggs from Vital Farms. This particular special of the moment is back by popular demand and available 7 – 11 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on weekends. During lunch, guests can enjoy the light, refreshing Aguachile made with Texas Gulf Shrimp, Fresh Lime Juice, Serrano Tomatillo Salsa, Avocado, and Radish. The lunch special is available from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. every day.

Truluck’s

2401 McKinney Ave.

Talk about kicking off the summer season in style: this Uptown eatery has launched 10 new cocktails for the occasion. From fruity flavors to mellow libations, this menu has something to tantalize the taste buds of everyone. Only fresh fruit and hand-squeezed citrus juices are used every day. They use premium spirits and pour all sodas and mixers from bottles. To add to the experience, guests will also enjoy live entertainment seven nights a week starting at 6 p.m. Cheers!

Yumi

Helloyumi.com

Calling all moms and dads: the nutrition and wellness brand that makes fresh meals for children – shipped right to your doorstep – is launching in Texas on May 22. Since launching just over a year ago, it’s become a staple of busy Hollywood parents like Molly Sims, John Stamos, Jessica Alba, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, Whitney Port, Emily Deschanel, and Hilary Duff. The company offers nutrient-dense blends for babies 6+ months, as well as a “Tot Box” with healthy finger foods for babies as they transition to toddlers. All meals are created by a team of doctors, chefs, and nutritionists with babies’ development in mind – from physical size (snacks are small enough to fit into little hands for easy pickup and motor skill development) to plant-based, fresh, organic ingredients that support neurological and physical growth. Plans start at $35 per week.

Editor “Buzzworthy” Highlight

Fount Board & Table

founthospitality.com

Owner Olivia Genthe has long loved the vibe of true artisanal eating and is encouraging people to slow down … and gather round, and eat with your eyes.

Genthe founded Fount in fall of 2018 and has tactfully carved out a uniquely refined product that is quickly making a household name for itself. Constantly in high-demand, Fount Board and Table curates show-stopping Grazing Tables and Edible Experiences for weddings, baby showers, bachelorettes, corporate events, and graduations. Creating sensational spreads full of vibrant colors and exotic flavors (just check out the Instagram page) Fount strives to meet the needs of each client, including any dietary restrictions and vegan offerings. Choose from an assortment of Grazing Table options festooned with fresh ingredients sourced from local food systems. Or, opt for a more picnic-friendly option and select from Fount’s Boards & Boxes for your next family gathering or office meeting.