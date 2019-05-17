Landmarking Mid-Century Moderns in the Park Cities

In an effort to save a few Mid-Century Moderns in the neighborhood, the Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society is landmarking four homes this weekend.

The activities begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at the home of Katie and Jack Whiteman, 3547 Villanova St.

The public is invited to attend.

Other homes to be landmarked Saturday include:

10:30 a.m. – Jerry Bywaters Cochran, 3541 Villanova St.

11 a.m. – Jean and Tom Walter, 3701 Centenary Ave.

11:30 a.m. – Alice Hilseweck Ball and Barbara Hilseweck Wong, 3709 Colgate Ave.

At each home, a representative from the PCHPS will give a short overview of the home, architect, previous owners, construction, and other pertinent information.

Refreshments and sandwiches are served at the last home.

The mission of the Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society is to preserve and promote the history, architecture, aesthetics, and cultural traditions of the Park Cities.