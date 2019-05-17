“John Wick 3” Sure to Blow Up the Box Office

If you’re craving an action-packed weekend, the movie theater might be your best option.

Opening today, “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” (Rated R) is a must see – might we be unabashed to call it the movie of the year?

In this third installment of the adrenaline-fueled action franchise, super-assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail.

After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world’s most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.

In his role, Reeves is absolutely amazing and insanely awesome in this action-packed sequel. From beginning to end, the breathtaking and brutal fight scenes are so real, they will leave you stunned and speechless (possibly a little bruised).

John Wick, once again, takes out another “boss” in his assassin’s organization, but this time, he doesn’t have the help from this deadly organization. The huge bounty over his head doesn’t help either while fighting through some of the craziest and deadliest assassins out there.

With John Wick’s deathly blows, his fierce and weirdly-hilarious enemies, this film is sure to take box office by surprise and blow your mind.

It is one for the record books, in my taste.

Don’t blink for a second, or you’ll miss Reeves’ award-winning performance.

Just sit back and let John Wick do the rest.