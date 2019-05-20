Monday, May 20, 2019

GALLERY: Heart of Texas Recap

More than 350 guests celebrated the legacy of impact and civic leadership of Lydia Novakov and the Junior League of Dallas at the 13th Annual Hearts of Texas Luncheon, benefitting VolunteerNow.

Mrs. Novakov received the VolunteerNow Lifetime Achievement Award and the Junior League of Dallas received the inaugural Ruth Collins Sharp Altshuler Award. Alicia Hall, outgoing president of the Junior League, accepted the award from Sally Sharp Harris, daughter of the late Ruth Altshuler.

Guests enjoyed keynote remarks from Barbara Pierce Bush, who shared her experience co-founding Global Health Corps and working with young volunteers who dedicate a year of their lives to build health equality around the world.

