HP Anglers Hook Strong State Finish

The Highland Park tandem of Will Sargent and Cody Fuller posted an impressive 54th-place finish among 283 teams at the recent Texas High School Bass Association state tournament.

The duo weighed six fish totaling 16.16 pounds during the two-day event at Cedar Creek Lake, which capped the season for the HP Bass Club.

HP’s two other competing teams — Beau Pedigo and Philip Lindstrom, and Luke Wallace and Drew Harman — caught one fish apiece during the tournament.