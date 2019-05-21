Crime: May 13 – 19

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: KEY FOB, EASY JOB

A resident who left the key fobs in his vehicles overnight at his home in the 4400 block of Lorraine Avenue found his white 2017 Land Rover and white 2015 Cadillac Escapade missing at 6:49 a.m. May 15. OnStar shut down the Cadillac, allowing Dallas police to locate it and arrest the driver. Dallas police also arrested the driver of the Land Rover who crashed the vehicle.

HIGHLAND PARK

13 Monday

Reported at 6:07 p.m.: A white 2006 Cadillac Escapade parked in the 4600 block of Fairfax Avenue was broken into on April 12 sometime after 2 p.m. The key hole was punched out, and the steering column was damaged in order to gain access.

17 Friday

Reported at 8:05 a.m.: A grey 2019 Audi Q8, worth $78,000, was stolen from the 4600 block of Belclaire Avenue sometime after 11 p.m. on April 16.

19 Sunday

Sometime before 4:50 a.m., a thief entered an unlocked 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser in the 3600 block of Harvard Avenue and took a $100 Patagonia briefcase, a $2,000 Apple MacBook, and four passports.

UNIVERSITY PARK

15 Wednesday

At 6:30 a.m., officers responding to reports of gunshots in the 3000 block of Westminster Avenue discovered several vehicles broken into around the 7000 block of Durham Street. Among the owners reporting burglaries included a black 2010 Toyota Tundra, a beige 2003 Chevy Malibu, and a white 2008 Ford 250. Among the items stolen from the vehicles: an $800 Colt 380 firearm.

16 Thursday

Reported at 1:35 p.m.: Identity theft, to the tune of $10,000, occurred sometime between January 1 and April 16 to a resident in the 4400 block of Stanhope Drive.

17 Friday

Reported at 5:31 p.m.: Jewelry was stolen between 9:30 p.m. April 16 and 4 p.m. April 17 from the 4100 block of Normandy Avenue. A Rolex watch ($35,000), a diamond cross ($20,000), and a diamond ring ($10,000) were the items stolen.

Between 7:30 and 7:40 p.m., a thief took a black 2018 Honda Grom 125 motorcycle, worth $4,000, from a home in the 4000 block of Purdue Street.

19 Sunday

Reported at 2:29 a.m.: the burglary of a home in the 3100 block of Lovers Lane.