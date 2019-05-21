Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People

Business 

Dallas’ HALL Group Chairman to Speak at CEO Breakfast Series

Bianca R. Montes 0 Comments , , , , ,

Craig Hall, chairman and founder of the Dallas-based HALL Group, will serve as the guest speaker at the CEO Spotlight Breakfast Series put on by Al Biernat’s North on May 29.

The event is the second installment of The CEO Breakfast Series at Al Biernat’s – a new dining program/speaker series that will take place 5-6 times throughout the year – featuring an impressive roster of entrepreneurs and businessmen who are experts within their various fields.

The event begins at 7 a.m. at 5251 Spring Valley Road and features an assortment of passed breakfast items and buffet stations, a coffee and juice bar. The speaking engagement will run approximately 45 minutes, followed by a short Q&A session and a raffle drawing. Tickets are $50 per person.

Hall created the HALL Group when he was 18 years old and has grown the company into a hugely successful business. Hall also authored the book Boom: Bridging the Opportunity Gap to Reignite Startups. 

Partnering on the innovative breakfast series are Swingle, Collins & Associates and the Adam Smith Society.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to be involved with such great partners to begin this network breakfast series to the North Dallas Corridor,” shared Brad Fuller, Director of Operations for Al Biernat’s. “We want to be known as the gathering place for the North Dallas business community.”

Click here for tickets.

Bianca R. Montes

Bianca Montes is the managing editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People. She curates special sections for People Newspapers like the fall and spring society special sections and 20 Under 40, as well as Faith and Living Well print content, daily web posts, and social media. With a strong background in community journalism, she believes that a city’s arts and entertainment scene is one that should be loved and supported. From luncheons to galas to museum openings and on and off-Broadway revivals, you can find her out and about on Instagram at Bianca_TBD. She also can be reached at [email protected]

You May Also Like

Reunion Lawn Party Returns For Fourth Year

William Legrone 0

Dallas Moves Up on Fittest City List

Bianca R. Montes 0

CEO: Bryan’s House Focused on Special-Needs Children

Emily Esleck 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *