Dallas’ HALL Group Chairman to Speak at CEO Breakfast Series

Craig Hall, chairman and founder of the Dallas-based HALL Group, will serve as the guest speaker at the CEO Spotlight Breakfast Series put on by Al Biernat’s North on May 29.

The event is the second installment of The CEO Breakfast Series at Al Biernat’s – a new dining program/speaker series that will take place 5-6 times throughout the year – featuring an impressive roster of entrepreneurs and businessmen who are experts within their various fields.

The event begins at 7 a.m. at 5251 Spring Valley Road and features an assortment of passed breakfast items and buffet stations, a coffee and juice bar. The speaking engagement will run approximately 45 minutes, followed by a short Q&A session and a raffle drawing. Tickets are $50 per person.

Hall created the HALL Group when he was 18 years old and has grown the company into a hugely successful business. Hall also authored the book Boom: Bridging the Opportunity Gap to Reignite Startups.

Partnering on the innovative breakfast series are Swingle, Collins & Associates and the Adam Smith Society.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to be involved with such great partners to begin this network breakfast series to the North Dallas Corridor,” shared Brad Fuller, Director of Operations for Al Biernat’s. “We want to be known as the gathering place for the North Dallas business community.”

