EarthX Creator Receives Ellis Island Medal of Honor

Trammell S. Crow, the creator of EarthX – the largest Earth Day event in the country, promoting environmental awareness and impact – has been awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

Crow, whose work is based in Dallas, accepted the award at a reception on Ellis Island, just two weeks after the ninth annual EarthX, which attracted more than 175,000 people.

“When I started EarthX, I was hoping to get others motivated about creating a more sustainable world, while also providing a platform to help us better create real solutions,” Crow said. “Here we are, nine years later, celebrating record attendance and compelling impacts for this year’s event, and now this national award.”

The Ellis Island Medals of Honor are sponsored by the Ellis Island Honors Society to recognize American citizens who have “distinguished themselves and exemplified the values of the American way of life.”

Past medalists have included seven U.S. presidents, three world leaders, several Nobel Prize winners, and various leaders of industry, education, the arts, sports, and government.

EarthX2019 included three days of exhibitions, a film festival, music, entertainment, learning experiences, discussions, forums, and conferences. EarthX2020 is set for April 2020 in Dallas.