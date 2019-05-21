GALLERY: Day to Play

Attendees gathered at the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s Annette Strauss Artist Square on April 27 for Family Gateway’s 2nd Annual DAY to PLAY family fundraiser, supporting the agency’s work to provide stability and life-changing services to children and families affected by homelessness.

More than 600 people attended the event, and 150 pairs of new kids’ tennis shoes were collected on site for Family Gateway’s Kicks for Kids Campaign – an effort led by the host committee and their children and supported by the community to provide shoes to children at Family Gateway.

Attendees enjoyed a wide variety of activities and discoveries – from lawn games and yoga to live music and crafts. The day’s entertainment was also paired with a focus on volunteerism and community service, including a basic overview of the scope of families who are experiencing or are near homelessness in Dallas.

Honorary Chair Stephen Hipp and Event Co-Chairs Jen Fahrenbruch, Jennifer Hull, and Mandy Main took the stage in the afternoon to welcome families and honor the Miltenberger Family with Family Gateway’s inaugural Annette G. Strauss Community Service Award for their tireless service to families affected by homelessness.

Music by DJ Kaivan “KB” Bazleh from OontzKids, a performance by HeARTS of Maya founder / singer / dancer Maya Delgado, and a group yoga demo by Hanuman Homies’ founder Stefanie Tovar drew kids to the main stage throughout the day.

(Photo by Lisa Stewart)