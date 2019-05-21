Lady Scots Set Camp for Young Hoopers

Calling all future Lady Scots! The Highland Park girls basketball team will hold its annual youth camp on June 10-13 at Armstrong Elementary School.

The camp is for girls entering kindergarten through ninth grade, and will run from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Grades K-1 will be dismissed at 11 a.m.

Focusing on fundamentals, coaches will provide instruction on ball handling, passing, dribbling, footwork, defense, rebounding, and overall knowledge of the game. The camp also will stress the importance of teamwork, leadership, and sportsmanship.

Cost is $160 for grades K-1 and $175 for grades 2-9, which includes a T-shirt. Late registration on June 10 is $185. For more information, email HP head coach Nicole Fleming.