Margaret Atwood Book Signing at SMU, Sequel to Handmaid’s Tale Released

A sequel to the world-famous book The Handmaid’s Tale will be released in September from author Margaret Atwood.

On September 23 at 7 p.m., Atwood will make her only live appearance in Dallas at SMU’s McFarlin Memorial Auditorium for a book signing and meet-and-greet. All book sales at the event benefit the Dallas Museum of Art.

The book, The Testaments, picks up the story of Offred 15 years after the van doors slammed on her future in Gilead. In this sequal, Atwood answers the questions that have tantalized readers for decades. When the van door slammed on Offred’s future at the end of The Handmaid’s Tale, readers had no way of telling what lay ahead for her—freedom, prison, or death. With The Testaments, the wait is over. Margaret Atwood’s sequel picks up the story 15 years after Offred stepped into the unknown, with the explosive testaments of three female narrators from Gilead.

“Everything you’ve ever asked me about Gilead and its inner workings is the inspiration for this book – well, almost everything,” Atwood said. “The other inspiration is the world we’ve been living in.”

Prices are as follows:

VIP Tickets (limited quantity) includes reserved front-section seating and a signed hardcover copy of The Testaments

Public: $80

DMA Member: $75

One ticket + one book

Public: $60

DMA Member/Educator: $55

Student: $50

Two tickets + one book

Public: $80

DMA Member/Educator: $75

Student: $70

Tickets can be bought at the Dallas Museum of Art website, www.dma.org.