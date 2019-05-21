The Biscuit Bar Opens in Park Cities

All you “knead” is love, and a new University Park eatery is doing that with just six simple ingredients in its biscuit recipe.

Opened today, May 21, near the SMU campus, The Biscuit Bar, a charming fast-casual concept, is saying hello to its second location near SMU at 6501 Hillcrest Ave.

The Biscuit Bar crowns its secret-recipe biscuits with a variety of toppings. The Hoss, a guest favorite, features Southern fried chicken, bacon, Jack cheese, house-made sausage gravy, and honey butter. Other highlights include the Hot Hot Biscuit with southern fried Nashville-style hot chicken, dill pickles, and house-made ranch and the Steak & Egg with sliced seasoned ribeye steak, egg over easy, and melted cheddar cheese – the ultimate Southern brunch specialty.

“We are thrilled to open our second location at SMU!” says Janie & Jake Burkett, co-owners of the concept. “Our hope is that guests will find comfort in our food in a space where everyone feels welcome and at home.”

The Biscuit Bar also offers a playful selection of tater tot preparations, such as the Holiday Style featuring sweet potato tots with brown sugar, pecan streusel, and toasted marshmallow. A selection of salads, sweets, and a dedicated children’s menu are also available.

The concept offers an expansive selection of specialty cocktails, local brews, and wine all available on tap. Guests can choose from a list of 20 cocktails, crafted fresh daily, including the Kickin’ Ginger with Jim Bean, sweet and sour, ginger beer and a sprinkle of cayenne pepper or Booze Crooze with blue curacao, coconut rum, white rum, pineapple, lemon berry acai. Those looking for non-alcoholic options can also enjoy on-tap beverages like peach mint kombucha or Nitro cold brew.

Dallasites are invited to celebrate the Grand Opening on Friday, May 24, starting at 8 a.m., at the bar’s University Park location. As a part of opening activity, the first 10 guests will receive a $100 gift card followed by the next 100 guests receiving a $10 gift card. Guests can also enjoy temporary tattoos and SMU themed cups (Cups available for an additional $1.00 charge).