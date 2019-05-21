Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People

Business 

The Biscuit Bar Opens in Park Cities

Bianca R. Montes 0 Comments , , , , , ,

All you “knead” is love, and a new University Park eatery is doing that with just six simple ingredients in its biscuit recipe.

Opened today, May 21, near the SMU campus, The Biscuit Bar, a charming fast-casual concept, is saying hello to its second location near SMU at 6501 Hillcrest Ave.

The Biscuit Bar crowns its secret-recipe biscuits with a variety of toppings. The Hoss, a guest favorite, features Southern fried chicken, bacon, Jack cheese, house-made sausage gravy, and honey butter. Other highlights include the Hot Hot Biscuit with southern fried Nashville-style hot chicken, dill pickles, and house-made ranch and the Steak & Egg with sliced seasoned ribeye steak, egg over easy, and melted cheddar cheese – the ultimate Southern brunch specialty.

“We are thrilled to open our second location at SMU!” says Janie & Jake Burkett, co-owners of the concept. “Our hope is that guests will find comfort in our food in a space where everyone feels welcome and at home.”

The Biscuit Bar also offers a playful selection of tater tot preparations, such as the Holiday Style featuring sweet potato tots with brown sugar, pecan streusel, and toasted marshmallow. A selection of salads, sweets, and a dedicated children’s menu are also available.

The concept offers an expansive selection of specialty cocktails, local brews, and wine all available on tap. Guests can choose from a list of 20 cocktails, crafted fresh daily, including the Kickin’ Ginger with Jim Bean, sweet and sour, ginger beer and a sprinkle of cayenne pepper or Booze Crooze with blue curacao, coconut rum, white rum, pineapple, lemon berry acai. Those looking for non-alcoholic options can also enjoy on-tap beverages like peach mint kombucha or Nitro cold brew.

Dallasites are invited to celebrate the Grand Opening on Friday, May 24, starting at 8 a.m., at the bar’s University Park location. As a part of opening activity, the first 10 guests will receive a $100 gift card followed by the next 100 guests receiving a $10 gift card. Guests can also enjoy temporary tattoos and SMU themed cups (Cups available for an additional $1.00 charge).

Bianca R. Montes

Bianca Montes is the managing editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People. She curates special sections for People Newspapers like the fall and spring society special sections and 20 Under 40, as well as Faith and Living Well print content, daily web posts, and social media. With a strong background in community journalism, she believes that a city’s arts and entertainment scene is one that should be loved and supported. From luncheons to galas to museum openings and on and off-Broadway revivals, you can find her out and about on Instagram at Bianca_TBD. She also can be reached at [email protected]

You May Also Like

Expect Slowdowns on Lovers Lane

Joanna England 2

Councilman Experiences ‘Park Cities Problem’

Sarah Bennett 0

University Park Elementary Respectfully Requests That You Dis Grandma and Papa

Merritt Patterson 32

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *