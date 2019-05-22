Scots Pitch In On All-District Team

HP all-district baseball honorees include, from left, Benner Page, Patrick Shearer, Patrick Turner, Sterling Sutcliffe, Patrick Bahr, Seth Powell, Jackson Hall, Aaron Plotkin, and Parker Seale. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)

Highland Park won the District 11-5A title during the regular season, which led to plenty of individual accolades to follow the team accomplishment.

Senior pitcher Patrick Shearer was named the district MVP in balloting by league coaches. Sophomore infielder Patrick Turner was recognized as offensive player of the year, and senior Aaron Plotkin earned pitcher of the year honors.

First-team all-district selections for the Scots included Benner Page (second base), Sterling Sutcliffe (outfield), Jackson Hall (third base), and Parker Seale (outfield). Patrick Bahr and Seth Powell each were named to the second team.

A handful of HP players also earned academic all-state recognition from the Texas High School Coaches Association, including Page, Seale, Hayes Tipton, Luke Sobolevitch, Cade Meuse, and James McGinley.