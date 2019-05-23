Central Market to Host a Tasting Event As Big As Texas
More than 15 Texas growers, vendors and suppliers will be in stores this weekend to share their Texas treasurers with customers during Central Market’s free in-store event to showcase the best of Texas.
The event will be on Friday, May 24, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Preston Royal store and Saturday, May 25, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dallas Lovers Lane store.
Some of the products included will be Jeri’s Oysters, Texas Quail Farms, Pheasant Ridge award-winning Cabernet, Four Corners Brewing Co., and more.