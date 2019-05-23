“The Voice” Dana Harper to Perform at Bloomin’ Ball Gala

The 13th annual Bloomin’ Ball Gala will take over the Renaissance Hotel this June to raise money for the Access and Information Network, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting persons with HIV.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. June 1 with a private VIP reception and curated silent auction.

Event Chairs Gary Walden and the honorable Dominique Collins, along with honorary Chair Gretchen Kelly and auction chair JR Hernandez, will host the floral-themed spring event.

Former NBC ‘The Voice’ contestant Dana Harper, along with award-winning local artist Chris Chism, will entertain as guests sit down to a three-course farm-to-table meal.

To date, the event has raised over 2 million dollars in programmatic funding. This year, AIN will also be celebrating CEO Steven Pace’s 20th year leading the 33-year-old organization.

Individual tickets start at $250 and are available here.