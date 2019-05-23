GALLERY: Celebrate the Moments

Blooms of Hope gala was an inspired and dynamic event, reflecting the real-life experiences and passions of gala chairs Ginny Bond Fein and Sarah B. Smith, walking together in the fight for Sarah’s mother, Rebecca “Beauty” Bearden in her battle against the devastating disease of early-onset Alzheimer’s.

Nicknamed “Beauty” by her family, Sarah’s mother was an active wife, mother and grandmother when she learned she had early-onset Alzheimer’s. Sarah’s new book Broken Beauty, Piecing Together Lives Shattered by Early-Onset Alzheimer’s shares her hope that her family’s journey reveals a light in the darkness, beauty in the brokenness and peace and comfort during the most difficult days.

The chairs agreed, saying, “Charity is personal and giving not only comes from our hearts, but it is also motivated by our own life experiences. To us, fighting to end Alzheimer’s disease is very personal as we continue to walk alongside and fight for Sarah’s mother.”

(Photos by Dana Driensky and Rob Wythe/Gittings)