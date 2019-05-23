Memorial Day Weekend To Feature “A Day in The Arts”

Dallas Arts District and Arts District partners continue their first-ever collaboration aimed at increasing activities for the public dubbed, “A Day in the Arts.”

The series of recurring days during the 2019 calendar year continues on Sunday, May 26, as the Dallas Arts District dazzles guests with a spectacular cultural playground of events and performances to enlighten eyes, ears, and minds.

Concerts, activities, art and more are planned for this day and throughout the month of May.

An effort championed by presenting sponsors Communities Foundation of Texas, PNC Bank and Texas Instruments (TI), “A Day in the Arts” allows Arts District partners to co-promote the many community activities offered, specifically during Memorial Day weekend and on Sunday, May 26.

“TI’s spirit of philanthropy and support for the arts stems from our commitment to enriching the quality of life in our communities,” said Andy Smith, TI director of corporate philanthropy. “TI is proud to serve as a sponsor for this outstanding collaboration and we hope the community, including our employees, will enjoy the many events and activities available to them.”

Highlights around “A Day in the Arts” and throughout the month of May include:

AT&T Performing Arts Center presents two musicals:

presents two musicals: “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” from May 21-26 in the Winspear Opera House.

“Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical” through May 26 in the Wyly Theater.

Dallas Children’s Theate r features “The Island of the Skog,” based on the book by Steven Kellogg from May 3-25.

r features “The Island of the Skog,” based on the book by Steven Kellogg from May 3-25. Dallas Symphony Orchestra will feature Haydn the Creation at the Morton Meyerson from May 24-26; and Teatro Flor Candela: Sanadora Teatra at the Winspear from May 23-25

will feature at the Morton Meyerson from May 24-26; and at the Winspear from May Klyde Warren Park will host its annual – and free – Memorial Day Music Fest from 2-10 PM on Sunday, May 26.

For more information and schedule of all the May activities, click here.

“At Communities Foundation of Texas, we work side by side with caring donors, committed nonprofits, philanthropy-focused businesses and civic leaders to help build communities that thrive for all. The Dallas Arts District is made up of incredible organizations that better our community daily – we’re thrilled to support ‘A Day in the Arts,’” said Monica Egert Smith, chief relationship officer, Communities Foundation of Texas.

Future dates for “A Day in the Arts” for 2019 include June 29; Sept. 1; and Dec. 7.