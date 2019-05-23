Swimming Lessons Ramp Up at Local YMCA

As summer approaches, children are eyeing the swimming pool. Now, local YMCA’s are encouraging swimming lessons more than ever to help prevent drowning.

YMCA’s throughout Dallas and Fort Worth are offering free “safe swims” at pools over Memorial Day weekend, including water safety demos.

A safety-first focus is available through swimming lessons, water safety demonstrations and other community partnerships at the YMCA year-round. As summer kicks off, water safety becomes a focal point for summer activities.

“According to the Center for Disease Control, formal swim lessons can reduce drowning by 88 percent,” said Curt Hazelbaker, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas. “At the Y, we believe teaching children how to be safe around water is not a luxury – it is a necessity.”

Designed to build stronger swimmers and more confident kids, the YMCA swim curriculum teaches children core fundamentals for water safety first and foremost, before addressing stroke technique or form.

The YMCA offers group and individual swim lessons with trained instructors for people of all ages. Scholarships are available based upon need.