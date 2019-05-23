Taste of Dallas Features Neighborhood Flavor

Taste of Dallas will be more than just a place to sample delicacies in 2019.

Set for June 7 – 9 at Dallas Market Hall, this year’s weekend event will also promote careers in the culinary arts. El Centro College Mentor Cooking Competitions will be presented by Mission Restaurant Supply on Saturday and Sunday, and The Chefs of Tomorrow Scholarships will be awarded by Taste of Dallas, in cooperation with the Greater Dallas Restaurant Association.

“The food and hospitality industry provides rewarding careers,” observed Cheryl Weis, director of operations for Taste of Dallas. “We’re proud that Taste of Dallas can play a role in encouraging the next generation of talent to pursue fulfilling careers in the culinary arts.”

Mission Restaurant Supply will present a total of six El Centro College Mentor Cooking Competitions. Each competition will pit two teams against each other, comprised of a well-known chef, who will serve as a mentor, and a high school or college student.

“Culinary training programs put me on my career path, and I couldn’t be happier or more fulfilled,” stated Nick Walker, Chef at CBD Provisions at the Joule Hotel in Dallas. “Participating in the student culinary competitions at Taste of Dallas is a way for me to give back, plus it’s an absolute treat to see how creative and inventive these young future chefs can be.”

Students who volunteer a minimum of four hours at Taste of Dallas will be eligible to apply for eight $1,000 Chefs of Tomorrow scholarships. The scholarships are awarded by Taste of Dallas, in cooperation with the Greater Dallas Restaurant Association, and are available to students pursuing a degree in the culinary arts or hospitality management.

On Saturday and Sunday, Taste of the Neighborhoods premiers with exhibiting chefs and restaurants grouped by geographic areas, giving each neighborhood its own culinary profile.

Restaurants from neighborhoods around Dallas will serve offerings from their menus and specialty pairing cocktails for between one to five tasting and sampling tickets.

Featured neighborhoods include Bishop Arts District – Oak Cliff, Deep Ellum, Uptown and Harwood, Park Cities, Greenville Avenue, Downtown, Knox – Henderson, and West Village.

On Sunday, Taste of the Neighborhoods features a Sunday Brunch Theme, which includes Bloody Mary’s and Mimosas.

For more information and tickets to the event, click here.