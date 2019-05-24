DSA Takes Over Management of Meyerson Symphony Center

The Dallas Symphony Association (DSA) and the City of Dallas (City) today announced the agreement for the transition of management of the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center from the City to the DSA.

The Dallas City Council voted in favor of moving the day-to-day administration and overall upkeep of the building to the DSA via a 99-year lease.

The new agreement is effective July 1.

The DSA will become responsible for all operations and annual maintenance costs of the building. The City of Dallas commits to expending dedicated capital funds for deferred maintenance approved by voters in the 2006 and 2017 bond programs.

Jennifer Scripps, Director of the Office of Cultural Affairs said the city is optimistic and enthusiastic about the opportunity that the DSA’s management of the Meyerson presents.

“Given Kim Noltemy’s leadership, and the support of their board, I believe that the Dallas Symphony is prepared to take on this role and optimize the utilization of the hall,” Scripps said. “The DSA is committing to both continuing and bolstering their multi-generational support for this iconic venue, and the City of Dallas will do everything in its power to ensure a smooth transition as we work to address deferred maintenance and handover operations.”

Noltemy, DSA president & CEO, said she is thrilled with the opportunity.

“We are grateful to the City of Dallas and the Office of Cultural Affairs, as well as our arts colleagues, for the collaboration that has enabled this agreement to move forward,” she said. “The DSA is committed to taking care of this incredible asset, and we understand our responsibility to ensure the building is fully utilized. We want all Dallas citizens to feel that it is their concert hall.”

Sanjiv Yajnik, chairman of the DSA Board said he and the association are honored that the city is entrusting them to care for the Meyerson.

“The arts – including music – are vital in creating vibrant communities, and we look forward to building upon the Meyerson’s long-standing reputation as a home for the very best classically trained musicians,” Yajnik said.