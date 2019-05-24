GALLERY: Aikman Garage Band Concert

The stars came out on May 1 as Capa and Troy Aikman hosted the second annual “Aikman Garage Band Concert” at their home, benefiting the Troy Aikman Fund at United Way Foundation of Metropolitan Dallas.

This year, Troy’s good friend and county music legend Toby Keith performed for Dallas philanthropists and business leaders during an intimate dinner catered by chef Kent Rathbun, in the Aikmans’ garage. The garage was once again converted into an exquisite dinner and concert setting by designer Jason Valdivia.

Last year’s inaugural Aikman Garage Band Concert featured Jason Aldean. Returning guests were treated to another stand-out performance this year as Keith played familiar hits such as, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” “I Love This Bar,” and “I Ain’t as Good as I Once Was.” During the performance, servers passed out commemorative “Red Solo Cups” that guests waved high while joining in, as Keith played his famous ballad. Keith shared several personal stories detailing his history of songwriting, including his time with Willie Nelson as he collaborated on the hit “Beer for My Horses.” Keith’s patriotic crowd favorites, “American Solider” and “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” drew a standing ovation, after Keith noted he has played at over 250 USO events for American troops.

As the past chair of the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas annual campaign and a current United Way Foundation Board member, Aikman expressed to guests, “United Way is doing a lot of great things to give back to our community. Together, we’re improving education, income, and health in North Texas, and that’s why we’re here tonight.”

Jennifer Sampson, McDermott-Templeton President and CEO, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, thanked the Aikmans and their special guests during her pre-concert toast. “We’re grateful for your partnership and confidence in United Way of Metropolitan Dallas,” said Sampson. “Together, we are building strong and healthy communities by putting opportunity in the hands of North Texans.”

(Jenny Martell Photography)