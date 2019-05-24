Perot Museum Debuts New Films, Memorial Day Activities

Just in time for the three-day holiday, a trio of fantastic films debuts in The Hoglund Foundation Theater including the beloved “Superpower Dogs 3D,” “Apollo 11: First Steps Edition” (commemorating the 50th anniversary of humankind’s first steps on the moon) and “Wild Africa 3D.”

The films are part of multiple activities scheduled Memorial Day weekend at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.

From May 24 to 27 at select times, guests can enjoy engineering challenges involving flag poles and straw rockets, music-themed trivia, and more. Plus, children 5 and under can get hands-on with bald eagle crafts until 3 p.m. in the Moody Family Children’s Museum.

And don’t miss the raved-about blockbuster exhibition – The Art of the Brick ­– touting the world’s largest display of LEGO art. Named a top 10 global must-see exhibition by CNN, The Art of the Brickfeatures re-imagined versions of famous masterpieces such as the Mona Lisa and Michelangelo’s David; and stunning original works such as a 20-foot T. rex (made of 80,000 LEGOs!); plus get hands-on in The Science of the Brick, an interactive gallery with open creative spaces and building challenges.

New this summer, the Perot Museum will open an hour earlier every day beginning Friday, May 24, through Labor Day, Sept. 2, for more time to explore.

For more info and to purchase tickets in advance, go to perotmuseum.org.