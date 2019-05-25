Abbott Park Getting More Trees

Abbott Park’s been closed but busy.

(A large live oak is delivered to Abbott Park. Photo by Lance Koppa)

Crews for SRH Landscape LLC are updating the landscaping and stone work, and when they are done, the park will have a new line of tall trees to help screen it from the properties to the east.

The $227,261 project also includes landscaping improvements across the street at Cave Park.

New stone work at the entrance to Abbott Park will match what residents would expect to find along Hackberry Creek, explained Stan Cowan of MESA Design Group.

The entrance also will get large bowl planters similar to those that sit in front of Highland Park Town Hall.