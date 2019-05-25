GALLERY: Dallas Opera One Night Only Gala

The Dallas Opera “One Night Only Gala” was held the evening of Saturday, May 11 at the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House.

The co-chairs were Cindy Feld and Daffan Nettle.

The event began with an exclusive pre-performance Champagne Reception and the concert by world-renowned tenors Michael Fabiano, Bryan Hymel, and Matthew Polenzani (with The Dallas Opera Orchestra conducted by Maestro Carlo Montanaro). Afterward, two simultaneous celebrations on each end of the lobby: a seated dinner by Wolfgang Puck Catering for VIPs (and a selection of wines by Ste. Michelle Wine Estates) and exuberant After Party with live entertainment from The Booker T. Washington Contemporary Ensemble open to all.

The evening was so pleasant that the rarely-raised Winspear ground floor windows were open to the outdoors.